Marvel's Avengers: how to access the Beta of August

While the arrival of Marvel's Avengers is scheduled for September, Square Enix has officially confirmed the dates of the two closed and open beta sessions. Read on to find out how and when you can try the product.

The Marvel's Avengers Closed Beta, available for all those who pre-ordered the game, will begin on August 7 for Playstation 4 users, and on August 14 for Xbox One and PC users. Also on August 14, the Open Beta will start on Playstation 4, which anyone can access for free, while only a week later the latter will also be available on Xbox One and PC. In all cases, the trial versions of the game will last a total of 3 days (from 7 to 9, from 14 to 16 and from 21 to 23 August), and the preload will always be available from the day before the Beta date. .

To gain access to the Closed Beta, all you have to do is pre-order any of the game editions, obviously by selecting the version for the platform on which you want to try the Beta itself. After making the pre-order, you will receive a code for access to the exclusive trial: if you have opted for the physical copy, you will find it printed on the purchase receipt, otherwise it will be delivered to you by email. In both cases, to register for the Closed Beta you must enter the code in the dedicated section of the official website, after registering for a free Square Enix account. After logging in with this account and entering the code, taking care to choose the correct platform, you will receive a confirmation email, thus obtaining in all respects the possibility of accessing the Closed Beta once it is made available on the platform. that you have selected.

As for the contents of the Beta, Square Enix has announced a new War Table dedicated precisely to the topic, which will be held on 29 July at 19:00 Italian time. We therefore refer you to Wednesday to find out more, always on the pages of Everyeye.it. In the meantime, have you read the news about the exclusive features of the PS5 game?