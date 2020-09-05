Marvel’s Avengers: how long does the game’s campaign last?

Share it:

Marvel’s Avengers is officially available from today on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia, after debuting on September 1st in early access. Many are wondering how long the story mode lasts, let’s try to clarify.

According to what was reported by GameSpot USA, the story of Marvel’s Avengers will last between 10 and 14 hoursand, or at least this is the time taken by the site’s editors to complete all the main missions and some secondary quests. In addition to the campaign there is then the multiplayer with many modes, also Crystal Dynamics has already announced the arrival of Kate Bishop, the character available as DLC.

In the meantime, the first reviews of Marvel’s Avengers also arrive that underline a positive picture for the Square Enix game with a Metascore on Metacritic of 76/100, a constantly evolving vote considering that at the moment only few exponents of the international press have pronounced themselves with a full review.

Soon you will also be able to read our impressions of Marvel’s Avengers as part of the road to review that will lead us to express a more detailed opinion on the game in a series of articles, pending the traditional review.