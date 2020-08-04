Marvel's Avengers: here are all the Bonuses and exclusives for PS4 players

Share it:

The partnership between Sony and Crystal Dynamics continues to hold surprises for PlayStation players. Fans of Marvel's Avengers for PS4 they will have access to a series of exclusive bonuses over time, as specified on the PlayStation Blog.

Speaking with a long post on the PlayStation Blog, the Social Media Manager of Crystal Dynamics Andy Wong has indeed highlighted all the advantages that PlayStation players will be able to derive from Marvel's Avengers. After explaining the role of Community and Cosmetic Challenges, Wong talked about PS4 exclusive bonuses. Specifically, players will have exclusive 30-day access to a Legendary Outfit, an Epic Takedown, a tag for each hero that will be released in Marvel's Avengers, including the six superheroes expected at launch.

In addition, for each super hero added after the launch, all PlayStation Plus members will receive a free pack with a Rare Suit, a tag and 100 Credits to celebrate the arrival of the new Avenger. Furthermore, PS Plus players will receive a free package for Ms. Marvel.

Not only Spider-Man exclusively for PlayStation players but many other bonuses. Pending the opening of the Beta, we remind you that Marvel's Spiderman will be released on September 4th on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Stadia.