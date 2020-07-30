Marvel's Avengers: Hawkeye joins the Avengers in the Italian 4K trailer

Share it:

The War Table by Marvel's Avengers Last June he presented us with the new trailer of the story with MODOK, shown a mission with Thor and introduced to the cooperative War Zone missions. Today's broadcast after accompanying us on a Beta walkthrough, presented Clint "Hawkeye" Barton!

Hawkeye will join the six avengers already announced – Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, Black Widow, Hulk and Ms. Marvel – after the game launch, and can be used in new ones playable missions both solo and cooperative. Crystal Dynamics has specified that its absence in the base game will be one of the main story themes.

"His tracks were lost after the A-Day attack"Scot Amos explained. "An entire story pack will be introduced with him which will tell what he has done in the previous five years". After its introduction, players will be able to replay all Marvel's Avengers content, both those published on the day-one and the future, impersonating Hawkeye. Crystal Dynamics has prepared a long post-launch support plan which will enrich Marvel's Avengers over time with new heroes (Hawkeye will be the first), missions and new content. Meanwhile, Clint showed up with the 4K trailer in Italian that you can admire at the opening of the news.

Marvel's Avengers will be available from September 4th on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Google Stadia. The Avengers will be found very ready for the next generation of consoles, as Square Enix has already confirmed that the free update to PS5 and Xbox Series X will be available from the launch of the consoles! If you don't know what to do while waiting, you can recover and play these five (plus one) Marvel games.