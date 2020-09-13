Marvel’s Avengers: guide to the boss fight against Monica in the AIM base

In the Marvel’s Avengers campaign we will find ourselves facing, together with Black Widow, the Doctor Monica Rappaccini, right-hand man of the main villain MODOK and brilliant scientist of the AIM .. here are some tricks to defeat her!

This boss fight is part of the mission we play in for the first time in the role of Black Widow. In fact, we discover that the heroin of Russian origins had long since infiltrated the secret base AIM on behalf of Resistance, the faction that unites and protects the “Inhumans” from the growing threat of MODOK and its machines. When Kamala Khan is captured by the Doctor Monica Rappaccini, intent on using her blood for her experiments, Black Widow intervenes to save the young protagonist. At the end of the mission, after facing hordes of Syntoids and Adaptoids, Monica herself, aboard a mech, will try to stop the recovery operation by attacking the Romanov.

The fight begins on a platform below which the spread of the gas nervino, which causes damage over time: so be careful not to fall down too often. The robot controlled by Monica will perform first a series of jumps on your position. You will see the red circular area appear below you, do what you can to roll away by double pressing the button Circle (B for Xbox players) when the mech lands. If you attempt to attack him in close combat you will have a very short window of time before you are hit by a freezing wave, which will lock you in place until you press the key several times Square to free yourself (The X for Xbox players). We advise you to hit using pistols or heroic attack Widow’s Bite (by pressing the key R1 on Dualshock o RB on Xbox controllers) that fires an electrified bullet, at moments when the mech is recovering from its attacks; also remember to aim exclusively at the cockpit central, since on all other parts of the robot the attacks will have no effect.

When you have landed enough hits, Monica will (only momentarily) retreat, teleporting Street. In its place you will have to face various Sintoid and especially Drones flying, easily eliminated with attacks from a distance. At some point you will also have to deal with some Proto-Sintoide, particularly difficult enemies in that surrounded by a protective aura which will absorb all attacks. We recommend that you use Black Widow’s heroic abilities, such as the Veil of Shadows (L1 per PlayStation o LB for Xbox), which allows you to become invisible and then carry out attacks without risking being hit in order to break down the energy barriers of the enemies.

If you find yourself in trouble, use the ultimate heroic move Overvoltage pressing simultaneously L1 + R1 (LB + RB on Xbox): Natasha will join the two sticks creating a long stick that deals more electrified damage, particularly effective against the Syntoids, while ensuring the 15% discount on all damages. Concentrate on eliminating them as soon as possible Adaptoids that will appear, because their ranged attack could be very annoying.

When you have cleared all the enemies, the mech will reappear. If you have kept the Overvoltage aside it’s time to use it to end the fight quickly, otherwise keep hitting the boss with the same pattern as before (there will be no further “surprises”) until you have removed all health; at that point the fight will end and you can enjoy the final cutscene.