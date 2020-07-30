Marvel's Avengers: gameplay video on the protagonists and contents of the Beta

Share it:

During the second Marvel's Avengers War Table, the authors of Crystal Dynamics published a new gameplay video to outline the accessible content during the next Beta which will take place in August.

The demonstration video packaged by the Californian developers confirms the possibility for fans who will participate in the Beta to access one large portion of the contents of the full version of Marvel's Avengers.

In addition to the presence of different environments of thePvE experience, in the Beta all the will be able to evolve ability of one of the three pages which will make up the rolistic progression of the powers of each Avenger. Always through the Beta you can delight in the personalization of your hero favorite, drawing on a plethora of objects is modular components with which to enhance and characterize the characters.

As for the timing of access to this important testing phase, we remind you that from August 7 the Beta will be accessible by those who have booked the game on PS4, while from 14 August access will be available for pre-order users on PC and Xbox One. The Open Beta phase of Marvel's Avengers will start instead on August 14 on PS4 and the 21 of the same month on PC and Xbox One, and then ended on all platforms for the August 23.