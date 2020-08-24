Marvel’s Avengers: Fossa plays the Open Beta with PlayerInside

Share it:

After two weekends characterized by some limitations, Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics have finally kicked off the Open Beta of Marvel’s Avengers allowing all PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC players to play the long-awaited title starring the most powerful heroes of the Earth.

The opening of the servers, which took place on Friday afternoon (with a few hours before the set time) was obviously also greeted by our Francesco Fossetti, who for the occasion welcomed Gianluca and Maria – better known as PlayerInside – on Everyeye’s Twitch channel for play the contents of the Open Beta together. The result was a two-hour direct (PlayerInside joined about halfway) full of gameplay and information on Marvel’s Avengers. If you missed it when it aired, don’t worry: you can fix it thanks to replica that we have attached at the top of this news. Good vision!

The Open Beta of Marvel’s Avengers, remember, will remain accessible until 21:00 today 23 August, offering four Campaign Hero missions, three HARM room challenges, four War Zones, and five Landing Zones. By playing it, you can also get 2 commemorative plaques that will later be available in the full game and unlock the Hulk’s Punch-Breaker pickaxe for Fortnite. On PS4 you can access all components of the Beta, both single player and online co-op, without a PlayStation Plus subscription. On Xbox One, a Live Gold subscription is required to participate in the online co-op.

Marvel’s Avengers, we recall, will be released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia on September 4th. The free update to PS5 and Xbox Series X will be available from the launch of the next-gen consoles.