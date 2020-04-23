Marvel's Avengers: ESRB reveals new details with its rating

Share it:

It is always interesting when the qualification of a video game comes from an organization like the ESRB. Not only because it allows us to know the recommended age to play the title in question, as well as to know if it contains elements such as violence, sex or drugs. Also because the descriptions that appear, always before the launch of the game, allow us to get an idea of ​​what awaits us at the level of gameplay or plot.

And that's just what just happened with Marvel's Avengers, the title of Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics that will arrive on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia starting on September 4, 2020. Keep reading for all the news.

First off, the description (via Gamingbolt) confirms that the game has earned a Teen T rating, unsurprisingly. From here, reveal details about the plot. First of all, it talks about the Avengers as a group that will be faced with an evil corporation.

Something that, on the other hand, agrees with the list of trophies / achievements that leaked some time ago and which we only recommend you read if you do not mind the possibility of spoiling yourself. From there, it also highlights the fact that the description speaks of missions as something where action predominates. We already knew that it would be the most important element, but everything seems to indicate that much of the bulk of these will take over.

Below you can read the complete description that the ESRB has made regarding the game. As you will see, it has also served to give us an idea of ​​the great variety of skills that will be available to players with the different characters.