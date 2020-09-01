Marvel’s Avengers: Early Access preload is available on PS4

Share it:

In the last few hours, Sony has officially started the preload of the Early Access version of Marvel’s Avengers its PlayStation 4, since anyone who has purchased one of the special editions of the game will be able to start playing already tonight.

The download is well 46.721 GB, but to be able to start the game and complete the first stages of the adventure just download 10.860 GB. To be able to start the preload, as long as you have booked the digital version of the version Digital Deluxe or of Digital Exclusive, just enter the “Collection” item found at the bottom right of the home, scroll down to access the list of purchased products and select Marvel’s Avengers to download the game and the various extra contents, among which there is also a exclusive theme.

At the moment there seems to be no information regarding the arrival of the preload even on Steam e Xbox One, but it is likely that at least the Microsoft console will arrive in the afternoon. We remind you that the Early Access servers will open at midnight for console users and at 18:00 tomorrow, September 1, 2020, for PC players. Anyone who has purchased the standard edition will have to wait until next Friday 4 September 2020 to be able to play.

Have you already read all the details on the contents of the Marvel’s Avengers Day One Patch, necessary to start the game?