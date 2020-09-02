Marvel’s Avengers e Hawkeye: Kate Bishop si presenta in video

Share it:

During the third War Table that illustrated the launch contents of Marvel’s Avengers, the developers of Crystal Dynamics officially introduced Kate Bishop.

With Hawk eye, Kate Bishop will become part of the Avengers Initiative in the phase following the launch of Square Enix’s blockbuster action adventure. The entry into the roster of playable characters in Marvel’s Avengers by Hawkeye that Kate Bishop will officially begin Operation Taking AIM, an ingame phase that we will go through few weeks after the release of the title.

Operations are the system developed by Crystal Dynamics to convey i post-launch content of Marvel’s Avengers and ensure a constant flow of updates, content and surprises that will also pass through thefree addition of new superheroes. As we can guess by admiring the video that stands out at the beginning of the article, the missions to be completed in the Operations will be “narrative vocation” and will contribute to delve into history of each protagonist and of the villains.

Without further ado, we remind you that Marvel’s Avengers will be available from September 4th on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia, and later also on PS5 and Xbox Series X. In 2021, buyers of the PlayStation versions will be able to download the Marvel’s Avengers expansion with Spider-Man for free.