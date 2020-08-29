Marvel’s Avengers: Drop-in and cross-play mutiplayer not supported at launch

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A few days after its launch, new information on the multiplayer features of Marvel’s Avengers, promising game starring the most powerful heroes on Earth.

In Marvel’s Avengers, in addition to the Hero Missions of the story that can be tackled alone, they will also be present over 80 War Zone / Landing Zone missions which can be played in the company of other players. In this regard, you can:

Enable matchmaking and start playing online with other users;

Invite your friends and form a team;

Disable matchmaking and face war zones alone with AI-led comrades;

A combination of all options.

Once matchmaking is activated, the game will continue to search for other players. Matchmaking ends when all the places on the strike team have been filled or a player selects the command to launch the mission or a player returns to the preparation phase to choose another mission from the strategy table. Once the mission is launched, if there are empty seats on the strike team and a player has requested heroes, the seats are filled with AI controlled heroes. Matchmaking will not support drop-in at launch, so users will not be able to join a game while it is in progress, and will be waiting in the Quinjet lobby while friends finish the mission. It was also confirmed that cross-play will not be supported at launch, consequently users of different platforms will not be able to play together.

Marvel’s Avengers will launch on September 4 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia (soon also on PS5 and Xbox Series X). Those who have pre-ordered the Deluxe, Digital PlayStation Store and Earth’s Most Powerful Edition will be able to start playing from September 1st. On the same day, a new War Table will feature a post-launch hero from Marvel’s Avengers.