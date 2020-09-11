Marvel’s Avengers does not reach the top spot in Japan, beaten by Ring Fit Adventure

Despite representing the first major blockbuster of this new videogame season, Marvel’s Avengers failed to break through in Japan, where it was beaten by Ring Fit Adventure, yet another long-game exclusive for Nintendo Switch.

With its 42,979 units sold, the game starring the most powerful heroes on Earth had to surrender to Ring Fit Adventure, which adds another 63,958 copies to the swag reaching 1,483,985 units placed since October last year. Third place for Animal Crossing New Horizons which sells another 32,136 copies and reaches an impressive total of 5,660,598.

Top 10 Japan Video Games | August 31 – September 6

[NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 63,958 (1,483,985) [PS4] Marvel’s Avengers (Square Enix, 09/04/20) – 42,979 (New) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 32,136 (5,660,598) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 13,523 (3,145,381) [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 13,410 (362,420) [PS4] Ghost of Tsushima (SHE, 07/17/20) – 9,563 (385,143) [PS4] NBA 2K21 (2K Gmes, 09/04/20) – 8,541 (New) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 7,725 (3,817,668) [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Hajimari no Kiseki (Falcom, 08/27/20) – 7,606 (91,286) [NSW] eBaseball Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2020 (Konami, 07/09/20) – 7,318 (215,075)

In brackets the total number of copies sold. Estimated data from Famitsu.

The equilibrium in the hardware field unchanged, where to dominate is always Nintendo Switch, followed at a great distance by PlayStation 4 and all other consoles.

Top 10 Japan Consoles | August 31 – September 6

Switch – 45,961 (12,489,095) Switch Lite – 31,650 (2,583,930) PlayStation 4 – 1,713 (7,643,744) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 867 (1,730,311) PlayStation 4 Pro – 103 (1,571,424) New 3DS LL – 56 (5,888,466) Xbox One X – 17 (20,777) Xbox One S – 12 (93,520)

In brackets the total of consoles sold. Estimated data from Famitsu.