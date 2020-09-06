Marvel’s Avengers: did we like the campaign? Find out in the 4K video review

Share it:

Waiting to test the multiplayer and the endgame of Marvel’s Avengers, so as to assign a definitive evaluation to the last triple A title published by Square Enix, let’s review the characteristics of the single-player campaign of the adventure baked by the expert digital forges of Crystal Dynamics.

After the long wait suffered by the fans, and the excellent impressions received in the first contact guaranteed by Beta, the epic of Marvel’s Avengers officially comes to life and presents itself to the public with a multitude of activities, missions and challenges to be enjoyed to immerse yourself in the single-player experience of the Countryside.

Despite the obvious forcing of a plot that pays the price of the continuously developing nature of the project, the huge amount of content helps to stratify the gameplay just enough to make every test to be carried out in the company of interesting Iron Man and companions. Of course, as the hours of play go by, a certain repetitiveness emerges, but the range of activities to participate in in the company of your favorite Avenger is so wide that any criticism in this regard is superfluous, especially in anticipation of the arrival of further events and activities. , both in single and multiplayer, with the rich program of post-launch support promised by the authors.

Before leaving you to the video at the opening of the article, we remind you that on the pages of Everyeye.it you will also find the review of the Marvel’s Avengers singleplayer, with all the considerations and analyzes of Gabriele Laurino on the contents that contribute to outline the offer of launch of the latest Crystal Dynamics title.