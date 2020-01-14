 Marvel’s Avengers delayed to September 4, 2020

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Crystal Dynamics launches the sad statement that the video game “Marvel’s Avengers” It has to suffer a slight delay of some months in its launch. In the brief and concise statement published directly on its website the study refers to commitment they have to get a game that lives up to of what fans want, and therefore move their launch to September.

They don't offer too many details about what has led to the game going from launching on May 15 to launch now on September 4. Yes it is true that although there was enough news about the video game months ago again we are in a cover of quite silence at the promotion level. What was shown in the video game last year has already shown us that we are facing a large title where we intend to get players to experience the maximum playability offered by the Avengers, with unique abilities for each character, multiple scenarios and a system of character customization. Perhaps precisely those ambitious plans are what have led to the study being forced to get some more time to debug all the small details.

We will spend this additional development time focusing on tuning and polishing the game until we reach the high standards that our fans expect and deserve. We apologize for the delay. We hope it is worth the wait, ”they said in the statement.

Via information | Crystal Dnynamics