Marvel’s Avengers debuts at the top in the UK: the Avengers at the top of the charts

After a long wait, Marvel’s Avengers is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC: the debut of the work dedicated to the Avengers has conquered the British videogame market.

The title that places players in the shoes of Thor, Iron Man, Black Widow, Hulk, Ms Marvel and other icons of the House of Ideas has in fact immediately jumped to the head of the British ranking. Marvel’s Avengers takes first place in the UK, followed by two more new entry. In fact, we find second place Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, while NBA 2K21 the bronze medal is won at the next step. Below, find the Top 10 UK whole wheat:

Marvel’s Avengers Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 NBA 2K21 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Mario Kart 8: Deluxe Minecraft (Switch) Grand Theft Auto 5 FIFA 20 Ghost of Tshusima PGA Tour 2K21

Certainly interesting some further considerations related to the commercial performance of Marvel’s Avengers. The game sold about 2% more physical copies than what was done by Shadow of the Tomb Raider, latest title of Crystal Dynamics. The reception is more contained when compared with another Marvel title: still in the retail sector, Marvel’s Avengers has in fact reached about a third of the copies sold by Marvel’s Spider Man at launch in the UK.