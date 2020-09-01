Marvel’s Avengers, Day One Patch required to start the game: the contents

Share it:

Starting Friday, September 4, players will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the new production of Crystal Dynamics, entirely dedicated to the universe of the Marvel Avengers.

With the game’s debut imminent, the development team wanted to share the latest details on the title’s launch. Among these we find the confirmation that one is expected Day One patch per Marvel’s Avengers, characterized by relevant contents. To start your own adventure in the shoes of superheroes will in fact necessary you have downloaded and installed the update. Otherwise, Marvel’s Avengers cannot be launched.

The update that will be available starting from the launch day of the game includes a large number of fixes related to problems encountered during the Beta sessions of Marvel’s Avengers, as well as further adjustments introduced by the team. Among the latter, in detail, Crystal Dynamics appointment:

Matchmaking improvements;

Additional fixes to prevent characters from trespassing from the setting;

Fix for the user interface;

Additional performance improvements;

The software house is also already working on further updates, to introduce improvements that take longer to assemble and therefore could not be introduced as early as launch day. These include some fixes in Marvel’s Avengers War Zone missions and the ability to customize subtitle sizes.