Marvel's Avengers: dataminers discover three new heroes in the Beta files

It looks like the files of the Marvel's Avengers beta have already ended up in the hands of the dataminers, who have analyzed in detail each line of code discovering some of the possible superheroes coming to the game after Spider-Man, Hawkeye and Ant-Man.

In fact, hidden in the Beta there are references to War Machine, She-Hulk is Kate Bishop. In all three cases, these are very interesting additions, as none of these superheroes would represent anything completely new and would take less work for the development team than creating a character from scratch. War Machine would be based on Iron Man, She-Hulk the transformation of Bruce Banner and Kate Bishop his father, or Hawkeye. Unless this leak is an artfully crafted fake, we could therefore witness a series of "minor" introductions in the months following the launch that will contribute to significantly expand the roster of playable characters. Furthermore, it cannot be ruled out that these references can only be linked to AI-controlled characters and that will be part of story missions or a "premium" skin that will modify the appearance of the character while keeping his abilities and equipment unchanged.

Waiting to find out more information, we remind you that on our pages you will find all the details on skins, emotes and emblems for sale in the Marvel's Avengers beta. Have you already checked out the Marvel's Avengers PS4 Exclusive Content Video?