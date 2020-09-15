Marvel’s Avengers conquers the UK: Animal Crossing does not leave the podium

The positive reception by the British public continues for the latest creation by Marvel, Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix, with Marvel’s Avengers which is confirmed in first place in the videogame sales rankings.

For the second week, the Avengers win the battle for the podium, qualifying as the most purchased title by citizens UK. On the second step, there is the return of acrobatics aboard skateboards, which, as described by our Giuseppe Carrabba in his review of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, seems to have hit the mark. Finally, Animal Crossing: New Horizons does not give up, whose success in terms of sales now seems unstoppable: even this week, the Nintendo life simulator does not leave the podium, but remains anchored to the third position.

Marvel’s Avengers Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft Dungeons Minecraft (Switch) NBA 2K21 Grand Theft Auto V Ring Fit Adventure

In the British ranking there are also several other titles with incredibly lasting success, including Minecraf, Grand Theft Auto V or Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Finally, among the new entries, we point out the return to the videogame scene of the fantasy world that bears the signatures of RA Salvatore, Ken Rolston and Todd McFarlane: for all the details on the remastering operation, on the pages of Everyeye you will find a rich review of Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning.