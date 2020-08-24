Marvel’s Avengers Coming: Beta ended, Trophy list sighted

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In recent weeks, players have had multiple opportunities to experience first-hand the Avengers-themed adventure proposed by the developers in force at Crystal Dynamics.

After a period of limited access tests, Square Enix has offered the opportunity to the entire audience of fans to try their hand at gameplay sessions of the Marvel’s Avengers Open Beta. Now the testing phases yes they are officially concluded and the development team has publicly thanked the players for the substantial number of feedback they offered during its development.

Pending the release of the Square Enix game, one has appeared on the net Marvel’s Avengers Trophy list. You can view the latter via the link you find directly at the bottom of this news. Obviously, we point out, the list contains spoilers related to the Marvel game: therefore carefully evaluate whether to consult it or not.

As noted, the team of Avengers prepares to get the next one back into action Friday 4th September, on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Later, the game will also find space in the libraries of Google Stadia, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. To better prepare for the release, on the pages of Everyeye you will find a rich review of specials dedicated to the protagonists of the game, including the video story by MODOK, villain of Marvel’s Avengers.