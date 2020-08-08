Marvel's Avengers, Closed Beta: PS4 controls guide

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The closed beta of Marvel's Avengers is finally available in early access for Playstation 4 users, even a few hours ahead of the official indications of Square Enix; we see in this guide the PS4 checklist.

The command scheme of the title is rather classic and similar to other products of the same genre, especially as regards the management of the combat phases, which is certainly a positive thing considering that the system is now very solid and tested. Below is the complete list of controls:

Move Character – move L3

– move L3 Shooting – press L3

– press L3 Move Visual – move R3

– move R3 Target Lock / Release – press R3

– press R3 Change Target Locked – move R3

– move R3 Salta – press X

– press X Dodge – press Circle

– press Circle Light Attack / Interact – press Square

– press Square Heavy Attack – press Triangle

– press Triangle Heroic Assault Move – press R1

– press R1 Ranged Attack / Defense – press R2

– press R2 Mira – press L2

– press L2 Heroic Support Move – press L1

– press L1 Supreme Heroic Move – press L1 + R1

– press L1 + R1 Character Menu – press Touchpad

– press Touchpad Tactical Intelligence – press Up Arrow

– press Up Arrow Emote – press Down Arrow

We remind you that some controls may change depending on the superhero used, and that the command scheme listed above may change before the final product release.

On our pages you can also find an in-depth video on the skills of the Avengers. Don't forget that the Marvel's Avengers Closed Beta is now available for PS4 users who have pre-ordered the game.