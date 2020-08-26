Marvel’s Avengers: book it for 49.99 euros on Amazon in an exclusive edition

Share it:

Have you played the Marvel’s Avengers Open Beta, and did you want to book the full game? Then we have good news for you: on Amazon it is possible to pre-order aexclusive edition of the game for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One for only 49.99 euros!

The well-known online retailer offers the exclusivity Day-One Limited Edition di Marvel’s Avengers, which in addition to the base game – in the Xbox One or PlayStation 4 versions – also includes a digital copy of the first prequel comic of the game, entitled Marvel’s Avengers: Iron Man #1.

The code and the related instructions to redeem the digital copy of the comic will be sent by email within 48 hours from the shipment of the order. Furthermore, as with all pre-orders on Amazon, also in this case the booking at the guaranteed minimum price: If the applied price drops before the release or shipping date, you will pay the lower price.

Marvel’s Avengers will be released on Friday 4 September on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch. Buyers of the PS4 and Xbox One editions will be able to upgrade for free to the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions when they launch.