Marvel’s Avengers: book it at a discounted price from GameStop with Steelbook as a gift

Marvel’s Avengers is one of the most anticipated games of summer 2020 … haven’t you booked it yet? Don’t let it escape the GameStop offer which will allow you to purchase the game at a discounted price and receive numerous bonus contents, including the exclusive Steelbook case.

By booking Marvel’s Avengers from GameStop you will pay the standard version only 44.98 euros and you will receive the metal Steelbook case as a gift (GameStopZing exclusive, not available from other retailers), the beta access code (now terminated), the Marvel Legacy Costume Pack and the Marvel Legacy Nameplate Bonus Item.

The Beta code will be provided immediately upon pre-order, the offer is valid until the day before the game is released (available from 4 September 2020) while stocks last available online and in the individual GameStopZing points of sale throughout Italy.

By purchasing the PS4 version you will have access to the exclusive Spider-Man character and other bonuses such as 30 days early access to a legendary costume, an epic takedown and a digital nameplate for each superhero. PS Plus subscribers will also receive a DLC featuring a rare outfit, nameplate and 100 credits, as well as a Ms. Marvel themed pack.