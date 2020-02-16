Marvel's Avengers: bonuses for pre-orders and special editions announced

Share it:

As a result of the collaboration with Sony, Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics present in video the special editions of Marvel's Avengers and the bonuses provided for those who book the game on PS4.

To open the waltz of the editions for collectors of the last adventure of the Avengers is the Exclusive Digital Edition, available only on the PlayStation Store and including 1,000 ingame Credits to spend to personalize your superhero, as well as a series of customizations for the name and the "virtual tag" that will identify us in the search for multiplayer games. Those who pre-order on PS4 will also receive additional virtual tags to be used for any of the six main Avengers, but also an exclusive emote and the Marvel Legacy Outfit, a package of "nostalgic" costumes.

As for the special editions, Square Enix informs us that Marvel's Avengers will be sold in the Standard versions, Deluxe is The most Powerful Edition on Earth. The Deluxe Edition will give access to 6 special nickname plates, a package of exclusive costumes for the Avengers, the possibility to play the title three days in advance of the scheduled launch date and a month of free subscription to Marvel Unlimited , with the ability to read more than 25,000 Marvel comics.

The Most Powerful Earth Edition of Marvel's Avengers will include all the contents of the Deluxe Edition and will boast one 30cm high color figurine of Captain America made in PVC by Gentle Giant, in addition to the Steelbook case. Inside we will also find the Hulk bobblehead figurine, the Mjolnir keyring, the Black Widow belt buckle, the Iron Man prototype armor designs, the Kamala Khan honorary Avenger pin and the Avengers group photo.

At this point we just have to remind you that, depending on the latest postponement of Marvel's Avengers, the release of the new adventure of Crystal Dynamics is scheduled for September 4 on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia.