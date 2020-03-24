Entertainment

Marvel's Avengers Black Widow # 1: the preview shows the first encounter with Taskmaster

March 24, 2020
Maria Rivera
The comic transposition of Marvel's Avengers will arrive on the market in September, and the preview of the number one focused on Black Widow tells the very first encounter of the heroine with the antagonist Taskmaster.

The synopsis of the register issued by the publisher it's the following:

"Former Russian spy Natasha Romanoff joined SHIELD, but when does a ghost from her past reappear, where do her loyalties really lie? And what is the source of her deadly feud with the evil TASKMASTER? Solve the mystery in this adventure leading to the upcoming MARVEL'S AVENGERS video game as we explore a key episode of the dramatic woman saga called BLACK WIDOW! "

Within the history TaskMaster still retains the identity of Tony Masters, and probabilities the series will shed light on the triggering events that will take him to the side of the antagonists. The character of Fury also highlights an interesting parallel between the Ultimate version and the cinematographic version, excellently interpreted by Samuel L. Jackson.

The paper adaptations of Marvel's Avengers will be preparatory to grasp all the nuances of the game plot, the relationships between the characters and those between the antagonists. Unfortunately, the Square Enix title will not be available from May 16th as initially announced, will arrive on the market on September 4th 2020 on PS4, Xbox One, Windows PC and Google Stadia.

Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X will receive an ad hoc version to make the most of the potential of the next gen, in a period between the end of the year and the beginning of 2020.

The author of Avengers suggests a new possible clash with the X-Men. Avengers and Fantastic Four will join forces in Empyre, the ambitious crossover coming out in April.

