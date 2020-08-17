Marvel's Avengers: Black Panther, Doctor Strange and others; other heroes discovered

Share it:

The second Beta weekend of Marvel's Avengers has also recently concluded, which in addition to allowing players to impersonate the most powerful heroes on Earth, has also provided a lot of material to the data miners, who have plumbed the game files at the looking for some anticipation for the future.

The first interesting discovery occurred on the occasion of the first Beta weekend, when clear references were found to playable characters of the caliber of Captain Marvel, She Hulk, Kate Bishop and War Machine (in addition to Spider-Man / Peter Parker, already confirmed officially exclusive to PS4 and PS5). Well, thanks to a second dataminer last Saturday the list has been further extended, making room for heroes of the likes of Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Falcon, Mar-Vell, Mockingbird, Quake, Scarlet Witch, She-Hulk, Vision, Wasp and Winter Soldier. In this second leak, the characters of the first are also present, confirming the reliability of the initial discovery.

At the moment we don't know when and if these heroes will arrive in Marvel's Avengers. Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics have already expressed the will to dramatically expand – and for free – the initial roster (consisting of Iron-Man, Black Widow, Captain America, Hulk, Thor and Ms. Marvel) but to date the only post-launch characters already confirmed are Hawkeye, Ant-Man and the aforementioned Spider-Man. We await official information.