Marvel’s Avengers Beta: the new update fixes the camera and stuttering on PC

As you know by now, the Marvel’s Avengers Beta is now available for all players on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Unless you have downloaded the game recently, you will have noticed that the beta version of the title has received a little update which introduces minimal changes on console and system performance on PC.

The changes affecting all platforms are the removal of the camera by the character used, the reduction of motion blur in some situations and the implementation of one slider in the settings menu thanks to which you can increase or decrease the movement of the camera in the most excited moments. However, it is the PC version that draws a greater number of advantages from the update in question, since with the new game version the development team aims to drastically reduce the stuttering, to improve compatibility with i ultra-wide and super-ultrawide panels and to fix other problems related to performance.

By completing some missions of the Marvel's Avengers Beta you can unlock for free the Hulk and Iron-Man punch-smashing pickaxe in Fortnite Battaglia Reale.

