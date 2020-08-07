Marvel's Avengers Beta: The Avengers' Abilities in 4K!

Share it:

After telling you about his experience with the title of Crystal Dynamics in a rich test of the Beta of Marvel's Avengers, the editorial staff of Everyeye tells you about the skills that the Avengers can show off in-game.

In the production Square Enix, as we can legitimately expect from a title entirely dedicated to the Marvel superhero universe, the action will be at home and there will certainly be no lack of space for adrenaline-fueled clashes and fights. In front of his opponents, the Avengers will be able to field a wide selection of skills specifications: each hero will boast its own fighting style.

To offer you every detail on the matter, Everyeye editorial staff has created a video entirely dedicated, with which to observe the Avengers in action in 4K. To present a sufficiently detailed picture, we have chosen to focus on the four Avengers that players will be able to test with hand in Marvel's Avengers beta. We therefore refer to the young and determined Kamala Khan / Miss Marvel, The powerful Hulk / Bruce Banner, the skilled Iron Man / Tony Stark and the elusive Black Widow / Natasha Romanov.

As always, you can view the video directly at the beginning of this news or, if you prefer, on the Everyeye YouTube channel. In closing, we remind you that the editorial team will play the Beta of Marvel's Avengers live on Twitch on Friday 7 August at 20:00.