Marvel's Avengers BETA: team up with Fossa, MikeShowSha and GiornoGaming

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Taking advantage of the opening of the Beta of Marvel's Avengers, Francesco Fossetti, MikeShowSha and GiornoGaming have worn the role of the Avengers to test the latest action adventure signed by Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix.

In almost four hours of marathon on Everyeye.it Twitch channel, Fossa and the dynamic duo of guests represented by MikeShowSha is GiornoGaming they tested the ambitions of the Californian developers and deepened their knowledge of the individual characters that can be interpreted in this ambitious GaaS.

The beta testing phase also allows us to make contact with the different ways that will compose the narrative, playful and content puzzle of the work, obviously starting from the discovery of superhero skills and from the analysis of the role stratification of the challenges to be carried out to enhance them.

In this regard, the editorial team of Everyeye has also packed for you a 4K video on the skills of Marvel's Avengers unlockable in the Beta, with powers that will represent only a fraction of the gameplay offer promised for September 4 with the launch of the adventure of Square. Enix on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia. Here, instead, we take you to discover the Avengers of Marvel's Avengers with an in-depth study on the history, importance and character peculiarities of each hero present in the awaited action adventure of Crystal Dynamics.