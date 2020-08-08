Marvel's Avengers: beta preload available on PS4

Share it:

A few hours before the debut of the first weekend of the beta of Marvel's Avengers, Sony has kicked off the preload of the trial version of the title Crystal Dynamics based on superheroes.

Anyone who has pre-ordered directly on the PlayStation Store can proceed directly to the download by adding the beta to their library. Those who have received a code from their retailer must instead enter the long code on the official website of the game, in order to receive an email with the activation key to be entered on the PlayStation store. The PlayStation 4 version of the beta has a combined weight of 25.975 GB but just download only 9.889 GB to be able to perform the first start.

We remind you that the first beta weekend will be dedicated exclusively to PlayStation 4 users in possession of a code, while the second weekend will allow access to all owners of the Sony console and those who have preordered on Steam and Xbox One . The doors of the beta will open to everyone during the third weekend.

While waiting for the beta to begin, we remind you that on our pages you will find a preview of Marvel's Avengers by Francesco Fossetti, who played a trial version of the game for several hours.

