Marvel’s Avengers Beta on PC: how to download the Ultra HD Texture Pack

The Beta of Marvel’s Avengers is now open to all PC and console users and among the peculiarities of the Steam version of this trial version we also find the presence of a package containing high definition textures, able to give an edge to the graphic aspect as long as you have a high-end PC.

If you want to try the game with Ultra HD textures, the first step is to download the Beta version of Marvel’s Avengers, which will appear in your Steam library. At this point, visit the library, right-click on the item relating to the game and select properties: a screen will open with a series of tabs, select DLC and check the only additional content called “Marvel’s Avengers Beta: High Resolution Texture Pack”. If everything went well, among the downloads you will find a new update which, once installed, will allow you to select additional graphics settings.

We remind you that on our pages you can find a guide with all the tips to start playing the Beta of Marvel’s Avengers, which will be active until 21:00 next Sunday.