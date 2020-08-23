Marvel’s Avengers Beta: How to Complete HARM Challenges and Unlock a Pickaxe in Fortnite

Share it:

You have downloaded the Marvel’s Avengers free beta its PlayStation 4 The Xbox One and want to unlock the Hulk and Iron Man’s Punch-Breaker pickaxe in Fortnite Chapter 2? No problem, as in this guide we will explain how to get the exclusive Marvel-themed item.

First of all we suggest you follow the steps of our previous guide to correctly perform the connection between the Square Enix account and the Epic Games account, essential to redeem the object. Once this is done, you have to start the Beta of Marvel’s Avengers and complete the first missions of the campaign, namely the initial one and the two involving the Hulk and Ms. Marvel. At this point you will be asked to go to thebase hangar to unlock the Sala HARM (Holographic Augmented Reality Machine). Enter the virtual training room, interact with the terminal and complete the short tutorial starring Iron Man, in order to unlock the HARM Challenges and all other activities at the War Table.

If you have followed these steps correctly, all you have to do is access the War Table and complete the three HARM Challenges in sequence, which are located in the area of ​​the map called Elivelivolo. Each of the challenges consists of ten waves of enemies to be faced in an area used for superhero training: it does not matter what difficulty is selected and if the missions are faced alone or in the company of other online users. Upon completion of the third and final challenge you should see a notice which informs about the unlocking of the pickaxes in Fortnite and an emblem in the final version of Marvel’s Avengers.

It should be noted that the PC version of the Beta, which you find on Steam, does not allow you to unlock the object in Fortnite Chapter 2 and the offer is valid only on consoles.