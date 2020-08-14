Marvel's Avengers Beta: a leak of the latest update reveals references to new heroes

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The work of the data miner on the Marvel's Avengers Beta, whose latest update has allowed users to extrapolate more information on possible heroes who will land in the game thanks to the free post-launch support.

If in recent days references to War Machine, She Hulk and Kate Bishop have been discovered, this time they are added to the superheroes already mentioned also Peter Parker is Captain Marvel. The presence of the superheroine played in the cinema by Brie Larson was almost obvious, given her presence in some posters in Kamala Khan's room and the rumors that wanted her among the possible playable characters. On the other hand, the quotation of Peter Parker in the databases is stranger, since the presence of this name could suggest the arrival of Miles Morales like "premium" skin, coming exclusively to PS4 and PS5.

We have already talked about the possibility that characters very similar to others will arrive in the game (see Kate Bishop and Hawkeye or War Machine and Iron Man) and it is possible that these are sold in the game store as skins, since all the new characters will be free.

Did you know that the X-Men could arrive in Marvel's Avengers?