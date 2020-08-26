Marvel’s Avengers Beta: 3.5 billion enemies killed and over 28 million hours of gameplay

Share it:

The Beta of the new Avengers game was undoubtedly a success, according to the data released by the publisher Square Enix on the occasion of the publication of the launch trailer for Marvel’s Avengers.

Specifically, we find that the Beta has been played for a total of 28.5 million hours during which players have defeated 3.5 billion enemies. It is also revealed that the most popular item on the marketplace is Iron Man’s Chroma Lux armor, finally it has been highlighted that 240,000 players have developed their superhero to the maximum.

The Beta is now over and is no longer accessible, Marvel’s Avengers will be starting September 4th on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia, later on PS5 and Xbox Series X with support for Free Upgrade and Smart Delivery. The PS4 version of Marvel’s Avengers seems to occupy about 90 GB of space, or almost triple compared to the almost 29 GB of the Beta, at the moment, however, this is an unofficial figure and all to be confirmed.

On the other hand, the exclusivity of Spider-Man in Marvel’s Avengers on PS4 and PS5 is certain, the wall climber can be used exclusively on Sony consoles and will not be available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Google Stadia.