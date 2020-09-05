Marvel’s Avengers available today: unleash your powers!

Share it:

Square Enix has announced that Marvel’s Avengers is available for PlayStation4, Xbox One, PC and Stadia. Marvel’s Avengers offers players a complete experience that mixes the Reunited campaign with the ongoing Avengers Initiative War Zone missions, which will take the Avengers around the world and beyond.

Each mission of the Reunited campaign is designed to feature the unique abilities of one or more heroes, while missions from the Avengers Initiative can be played alone with your own AI controlled custom team or in a party of up to four players, using any hero available to the player.

“Marvel’s Avengers is basically a game about hope set in the present day and with superheroes” Shaun Escay saidg, creative director of Marvel’s Avengers. “Our story, created specifically for the campaign, is told from the point of view of Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, an incurable optimist who with her passion, curiosity, intellect and thanks to her new powers sheds light on a conspiracy, thus leading her on an adventure to reunite and restore the Avengers to the glory of the past.“

To guarantee everyone an ongoing heroic experience, Marvel’s Avengers narrative will expand over time with the addition of new stories focusing on new heroes, villains, mission types, regions, items and more, available to all players who have purchased the base game, at no extra cost. These stories will continue to evolve the narrative of the world of Marvel’s Avengers for several years, and all new missions will be accessible to the full range of playable heroes.

I fan, inoltre, they won’t have to wait long for this new content. The game’s first post-release season will kick off a few weeks after its release with the mysterious new Tachyon missions, starring Kate Bishop and her iconic Hawkeye mentor, Clint Barton. Kate’s operation, AIM in the open, will begin in late October and will include a new villain and a new mystery. Kate, a master gymnast and archer, boasts a unique set of heroic skills, costumes and unique skills to unlock and master, like the heroes already available from launch.

AIM in the open begins shortly after the Reunites game campaign ends and is only the first half of Hawkeye’s story arc. Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, will enter the scene in November for the second half of the story, setting the stage for future events. These new missions can be played with the full range of heroes and all content, including heroes, villains, game modes, missions, gear and more will be available to all players who have purchased the game. Marvel’s Avengers base, at no extra cost.

In Marvel’s Avengers, players will be able to customize Earth’s mightiest heroes in various ways. Superheroes will always be faithful to their respective set of powers, but they can be played in different ways based on the equipment and skills chosen, adapting to the player’s play style. Each hero has a dynamic combo system, heroic moves, inherent abilities, and special moves to unlock and customize, many of them inspired by the classic moves that have studded more than 80 years of Marvel history across various media, while others were created specifically for the game.

Players will be able to customize iconic superheroes with classic, fan-favorite and original costumes, including Iron Man armor from Original Sin, a 2014 story, or Donald Blake, a reference to Thor’s pseudonym first appeared in Journey Into Mystery # 83, in 1962.

Finally, after months and months of waiting, millions of fans around the world will be able to indulge their immoderate passion. In Italy it is already a trend in all respects: in addition to the most famous trapper and rapper crews of the Peninsula, that is the Dark Polo Gang and the Machete Gaming with their millions of followers all intent on playing multiplayer with Marvel’s Avengers, also in the very popular Italian football scene, there are several top players ready to bring together all the superheroes for a reassemble never seen before. To open the dances the captain of Juventus and of the Italian national team Giorgio Chiellini, who tried it in an absolute preview before leaving for the Azzurri retreat, closely followed by Martina Rosucci, Aurora Galli and Cecilia Salvai of Juventus Women and Valentina Giacinti of Milan, committed to keeping the name of both the Italian National Women’s team high .

Marvel’s Avengers will be released on PS5 and Xbox Series X at the launch of the consoles, expected in 2020. Those who own the game for the current generation of consoles will be able to upgrade to the enhanced version at no additional cost, both when upgrading from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5 , both from Xbox One to Xbox Series X. Moving on to the new generation of consoles, you can transfer your player profile and game progress, to continue where the experience left off. Intergenerational play will also be supported, allowing PS5 players to play with friends on PS4 and Xbox Series X users to connect with friends on Xbox One.