Marvel's Avengers and the reasons for the Spider-Man exclusive on PS4 and PS5: the authors speak

The announcement of Spider-Man as the PS4 and PS5 exclusive of Marvel's Avengers has raised many doubts about the users of the other platforms who are looking with interest at this project. The leaders of Crystal Dynamics then try to clarify the reasons for this exclusivity.

From the pages of IGN Japan, the boss of Crystal Dynamics Scot Amos begins by stating that "The inclusion of Spider-Man is a unique opportunity for us, due to the relationship that Marvel and PlayStation have. It is the only exclusive character that we will introduce in this way to the game world".

To fans of other platforms that are were disappointed with this decision, Amos addresses by explaining to them that "in Marvel's Avengers there are really many heroes, with a scope and a breadth of content that allows all players to have a lot of content. And as we specified with the announcement of the arrival in the post-launch of Hawkeye , there are other heroes that will be available in the future. As for Spider-Man, it was a unique opportunity because of the relationship between PlayStation and Marvel but in our game there is so much to explore and have fun with. to the title for all it has to offer. And for those who want to play absolutely with Spider-Man, they have the opportunity to do it on PlayStation ".

Clarified this important point in the development of Marvel's Avengers (and, indirectly, theabsence of exclusive heroes for PC and Xbox), Amos specifies that for the moment there are no announcements to be made regarding cross-play, except then add that "the beauty of this game is that we will add elements for the next few years, so it is one of those features that we will keep an eye on and that could be implemented in the future".

