Marvel's Avengers and the Helicarrier: the Avengers headquarters in action

It is a period full of news for gamers waiting to be able to test for themselves marvel's Avengers, production signed by Crystal Dynamics and dedicated to the Avengers.

The superheroes born between the pages of the titles of the Casa delle Idee are ready to land on the gaming market thanks to the production Square Enix. Recently, the title showed itself in action in a second appointment with the War Table format, which illustrated many of the gameplay features that will distinguish the title. Furthermore, confirmation has recently arrived that Spider-Man will be in Marvel's Avengers exclusively on PS4 and PS5, news anticipated by a full-bodied series of rumors.

Now, a new piece of the videogame work is presented to the public: theHelicarrier. The structure will represent a real headquarters for the Avengers, whose meeting will represent an opportunity for the reconstruction of the Helicarrier himself. The latter will accompany the superheroes during the missions that will constitute the main campaign of Marvel's Avengers, but not only. To present its characteristics, the editorial staff of IGN.com got to publish a video dedicated exclusive, which you can view directly at the opening of this news.

For more details on the game, on the pages of Everyeye you will find the recently tested Marvel's Avengers signed by our Francesco Fossetti.