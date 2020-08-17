Marvel's Avengers and Spider-Man: release date of the DLC revealed by GAME?

Share it:

After unleashing rumors related to the possible arrival of a Mass Effect Trilogy Remaster in the autumn, the British retailer GAME returns to attract the attention of the public.

This time we are not talking about EA's sci-fi saga, but about the expected Marvel's Avengers by Crystal Dynamics. In particular, GAME may have revealed in advance the expected launch period for Spider-Man's debut in the game. As is well known, the wall climber of the House of Ideas will be an exclusive character of the Sony console versions of the game. As a result, the public will only be able to access Spider-Man in Marvel's Avengers on PS4 and PS5.

At the moment the release date of the DLC dedicated to the Marvel hero, but GAME has recently pointed out a possible launch window. As you can verify at the bottom of this news, a user Reddit reports having received an e-mail from the retailer, which states the following: "PlayStation is the only place to play like Spider-Man when this will swing in Marvel's Avengers the next March". At the same time, the editorial staff of MP1ST reports that he has verified the reliability of what was reported by the Redditer, having sent a copy of the email.

A simple mistake or an accidental leak from GAME? To find out, all that remains is to wait for news from Crystal Dynamics.