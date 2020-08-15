Marvel's Avengers and Natasha Romanoff: in video the origins of Black Widow

Share it:

The Marvel's Avengers Beta, now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, offers the ability to play as six different members of the Avengers team.

The latter also include Natasha Romanoff, a former Soviet spy with a troubled past, one of the most famous heroines of the House of Ideas. Its editorial origins date back to the 1960s, when the character first appeared in print. At the time, Black Widow others was none other than one of the Villain ready to oppose Iron Man. Only many years later, the lethal fighter would find a place in the pantheon Marvel as none other than a member of the Avengers team.

To discover all backstage on the first superhero adventures of Natasha Romanoff and her transformation into Black Widow, the editorial team of Everyeye has created a video entirely dedicated to the character. Between editorial path and character growth, you can find the video directly at the opening of this news or, as usual, on the Everyeye YouTube Channel. In both cases, we wish you a good view!

Reminding you that the Beta of Marvel's Avengers is now available, we point out that on the pages of Everyeye you can find further in-depth videos dedicated to the Avengers. Among the latter, we point out a rich movie dedicated to the history of Iron Man.