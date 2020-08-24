Marvel’s Avengers and disk space: will the final version weigh triple the Beta?

Share it:

With the unboxing video of “The Most Powerful Edition of Earth” from Marvel’s Avengers, youtuber TheRelaxingEnd may have indirectly revealed the exact amount of GB occupied on disc by the final version of the expected blockbuster action adventure by Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics.

In addition to the splendid 30cm tall colored figurine of Captain America Made in PVC by Gentle Giant, the Marvel’s Avengers Collector’s Edition has system requirements stamped on the package, including the storage space required to download the game on its PlayStation 4 version.

Well, according to what the youtuber discovered, the PS4 edition of Marvel’s Avengers should occupy at least 90 GB of hard drive space, a quantity of data which, if confirmed, will exceed 3.46 times i 25,975 GB of space required to download the Beta client. The indication “90 GB Minimum” reported on the packaging of the special edition, moreover, suggests a further “sacrifice” in terms of space to be reserved for it on disk, especially in function of its nature of “game as a service” and, therefore, of the inevitable updates that will characterize the post -Launch as the Spider-Man DLC exclusively for PS4 and PS5.

In the hope of receiving a clarification from Square Enix and the developers of Crystal Dynamics as soon as possible, we leave you in the company of our video on the Marvel’s Avengers Open Beta with Fossa and the PlayerInside, but not before reminding those who follow us that the Avengers will officially go into action next September 4th su PC, PS4, Xbox One e Google Stadia.