Marvel’s Avengers and Challenge Cards: Each post-launch hero will have a € 10 pass

A few days after the launch of Marvel’s Avengers, Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics have illustrated in detail all the game mechanics, from the types of missions to the equipment and aesthetic elements. In any case, we consider it a duty to add another one in-depth study of the Challenge Card system.

Each hero in the game is associated with a Challenge Card, a sort of Battle Pass with 40 degrees of unlockable rewards – some free, some premium. Rewards are earned earning challenge points by completing daily and weekly challenges, and include rewards such as resource packs, upgrade modules, units, hero and team plaques, emotes, takedowns, costumes, and credits.

The Initial Six Heroes Challenge Cards already included in the base game – Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow, Captain America and Ms. Marvel – will have both free rewards and premiums activated. This means that you can get all the items up for grabs simply by playing and without having to put your hand to your wallet.

Different speech for post-launch heroes, including Spider-Man on PlayStation and Hawkeye. While all additional characters will be free, the premium rewards from their Challenge Cards can only be activated investing 1,000 credits. This premium currency can be purchased in the game store in different packages: the 500 one costs 5 euros, consequently the unlocking of the premium rewards of a post-launch Hero Challenge Card costs 10 euros.

But be careful: as we said at the beginning, each Challenge Card also gives away Credits, to be precise 1,000. As a result, once the premium rewards of a Challenge Card are activated by paying 1,000 credits, players will be able to unlock everything that the 40 levels offer including a total of 1,000 credits. recovering the entire investment. Square Enix then made it clear that each challenge card offers unlockable items for a total value of 12,500 credits.

The system, therefore, is much more dynamic than it might seem at first glance. In addition, even the initial Hero Challenge Cards, completely free, offer credits as a reward, so with careful management of the earnings (and playing enough to complete all the levels), it is not said that it is necessary to put your real wallet in hand. .

For the sake of completeness, we point out that Credits can also be spent in a shop, accessible from the main menu and outside the game narrative, to buy only and exclusively elements of an aesthetic nature. Heroes’ gear and upgrades for progression are all free and unlockable as you play.

Marvel’s Avengers will be launched on September 4 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia (later also on Xbox Series X and PS5, complete with free upgrade support). Users who have pre-ordered the Deluxe, PlayStation Store Digital and Most Powerful Earth Edition editions will be able to start playing from Tuesday 1st September. On the same day, the third War Table will feature a new post-launch hero from Marvel’s Avengers.