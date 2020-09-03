Marvel’s Avengers and Chadwick Boseman: Black Panther presentation postponed?

Share it:

As is well known, it has recently passed away Chadwick Boseman, performer in “42: The True Story of an American Legend” and “Get on Up: The Story of James Brown”, as well as actor who lent face and features to the Marvel hero Black Panther.

The sad news was followed by many tributes to his figure, both on the human front and on the professional front. The team of Marvel’s Avengers, production Crystal Dynamics dedicated to the universe of the Avengers. Opening the third streaming appointment with the War Table format, Square Enix in fact he wanted to remember the career and path of Chadwick Boseman with a short message to the community.

With the latter, the following was communicated: “Marvel’s Avengers fans, In respect of the fall of a true hero, we have changed what will be shown today. We are confident of your understanding and join you in commemorating itThe declaration was accompanied by the logo of Black Panther. The tribute seems to suggest that the initial intention of the streaming appointment was precisely to confirm the future entry of the character in the roster of Marvel’s Avengers. Obviously, this announcement was not considered more appropriate following the sad circumstances.

At the moment this is not a certainty, but the debut of Black Panther in the game it would certainly represent a gesture appreciated by the actor’s fans. While streaming, Kate Bishop’s arrival in Marvel’s Avengers was confirmed.