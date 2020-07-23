Marvel's Avengers: an overview of images showing the skins of Iron Man, Thor and other heroes

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

If you have not been waiting for anything other than to find out what the costumes will be present since the launch in Marvel's Avengers, know that the development team has just revealed them by publishing a full-bodied image gallery.

Let's talk exactly 20 different screenshots showing four different skins for Iron Man, Black Widow, Thor, Hulk is Ms. Marvel. According to what has been declared by the developers, all the costumes that you can see in the images that you find at the bottom of the news can be unlocked simply by completing the objectives inside the game and therefore it will not be necessary to resort to a credit card to be able to wear them. It is not clear whether other costumes will be included at the launch of the game or if these will be the only ones that can be unlocked for free.

It should also be noted that Captain America is a big absentee from the gallery, since the character seems to have died early in the story. It is very likely that he will also join the day one roster and receive his four free skins like all the others.

We remind you that recently the dates of the Marvel's Avengers beta have been announced, which will be accompanied by a new live streaming event during which new details on the game will be revealed.