Marvel’s Avengers: all the news on Events, Assignments, Missions and Challenges

In view of the third War Table of Marvel’s Avengers, the guys of Crystal Dynamics regain the pages of the official blog of the blockbuster of Square Enix to reaffirm their will to actively support the project with many activities and a plethora of content.

Starting with the daily and weekly missions, the Avengers emulators will have the opportunity to face some Events that will produce an immediate impact on the play experience, at the same time determining medium-long term changes that will be reflected in the contents of the Seasons. Through the Events it will be possible to obtain aesthetic elements and equipment accessible only for a limited period.

As for the challenges offered by the Strategic Table, these will split into Custom Missions weekly and in New types of Mission, both single and cooperative, which will make their debut shortly after the launch of the game. Among the activities to be carried out in Marvel’s Avengers will also include the Assignments offered by the various factions present in the title, each with unique rewards to be unlocked by their respective merchants.

The range of challenges will then expand with the daily and weekly activities of the Heroes Challenge Cards with Community Challenges: the first will be linked to a typically “battle pass” progression with different levels (free for the six main characters) to be overcome to access customizations of increasing rarity, while the second will consist of a series of missions with “collective” objectives to be achieved to unlock more customizations and rewards. The PlayStation user will log in to one Exclusive Community Challenge every month.

Marvel’s Avengers is scheduled to launch on September 4th on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia; the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions will be available with the arrival on the market of the two nextgen consoles.