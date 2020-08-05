Marvel's Avengers: all the news on Cosmetics, Community Challenges and Beta for PS4

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The pages of the PlayStation Blog return to talk about the new one Marvel's Avengers, this time through the Crystal Dynamics Community & Social Media Manager Andy Wong, with an in-depth look at Community Challenges and cosmetics.

As we read in the long and rich post published on PlayStation Blog, in Marvel's Avengers the various heroes will be able to collaborate to achieve common goals. The Community challenges born for this purpose and will allow players to fight to achieve the same goals in exchange for rewards for all. The not too difficult entrance threshold will allow everyone to participate and every month new challenges will be presented to keep attention high.

On the front of the cosmetics instead, as new superheroes are added in Marvel's Avengers, such as the previously announced Hawkeye, new narrative lines, skills, equipment, skins, emotes will be available with which to customize their favorite characters. The cosmetics will be divided into categories such as Uncommon, Rare (blue), Epic (purple), Legendary (Gold). Many of these can be obtained during the main campaign, many others will have to be purchased from the various merchants. However, the cosmetics will not offer any advantage in terms of gameplay and can only be used for aesthetic purposes.

PlayStation players they will also have access to exclusive Community Challenges is 30 days early access for each type of cosmetic related to new heroes added in Marvel's Avengers, as well as rewards for all PlayStation Plus owners.

Finally, PlayStation 4 players who have booked the game will be able to preview the Beta which will take place from 7 to 9 August and subsequently everyone will have access to the Open Beta scheduled from 14 to 16 August and from 21 to 23 August. In short, after the announcement of the exclusivity of Spider-Man, more surprises are coming for Sony fans.