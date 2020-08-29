Marvel’s Avengers: all the details on Challenge Cards, Shop and cosmetic items

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In view of the upcoming War Table and the reveal of the new hero of Marvel’s Avengers, the authors of Crystal Dynamics illustrate all the elements of the system devised to allow us to customize the appearance and equipment of our favorite Avenger.

From the pages of the official Marvel’s Avengers blog, the Californian developers have reiterated their desire to relegate their microtransaction system to only aesthetic elements for the customization of the Costume, the Emote, the Knockdowns (the final blows of the heroes) and the Plaques that show the statistics of your alter-ego.

By virtue of the continuously developing nature of the title and, therefore, the arrival of many other content in the months following the launch, fans will have several ways to buy, earn and create aesthetic elements. Regardless of whether or not they want to spend real money on aesthetic customizations, users will be able to use Merchants to get customizations, rare resources and equipment of various kinds.

All the items sold by Merchants they can be acquired through the Resources obtained in the game, the unlockable Models with the high level chests for the Missions and the endgame challenges. Units will also be available, the game currency that you can recover as a reward related to your Faction level or as a bonus for unlocking special chests.

The dimension of Marvel’s Avengers will also find space Equipment Merchants, with methods of purchasing weapons and armor upgrades that will be similar to those of the Merchants of cosmetic objects (but without microtransactions) and the Shop with menu that can be recalled from the main screen to purchase i Credits.

For the launch of Marvel’s Avengers, scheduled for September 4 on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia, the Heroes Challenge Cards, a progression system that allows you to earn resources, units, credits and cosmetic elements by completing the challenges of the game. Each Challenge card will have 40 ranks of free and Premium rewards, with bonuses to be unlocked by earning points as you complete daily and weekly challenges.

In the launch phase, even the premium rewards will be unlockable for free for each of the 6 initial heroes, but with the introduction of the next Challenge Cards for the ingame phases that will be inaugurated with the arrival of the new Avengers, the activation of the Premium rewards will cost 1,000 Credits or $ 10.