Marvel's Avengers: All skins, emotes and emblems for sale in the beta

Thanks to the opening of the servers of the beta of Marvel's Avengers on PlayStation 4 it was possible to get an idea of how the shop, where players will be able to purchase costumes, emotes and emblems for customizing their profile and heroes.
Supplied to all players have been given 3,450 Credits, so that you can buy up to two legendary skins or more less rare costumes, which however will not be transferred to the final version of the game.
Here are all the items available for purchase:
Black Widow
- Black Widow 009, Uncommon Plaque – 100 Credits
- Black Widow 011, Uncommon Plaque – 100 Credits
- Black Widow 010, Uncommon Plaque – 100 Credits
- Try Shooting, Rare Emote – 500 Credits
- Luna Rossa, rare costume – 700 Credits
- Intrinsic Fear, Epic Costume – 900 Credits
- Agent, Epic Costume – 900 Credits
- Ashen Wanderer, legendary costume – 1,400 Credits
Iron Man
- Iron Man 002, Uncommon Plaque – 100 Credits
- Iron Man 012, Uncommon Plaque – 100 Credits
- Iron Man 010, Uncommon Plaque – 100 Credits
- Light Show, Epic Emote – 500 Credits
- Chroma Lux, Epic Costume – 900 Credits
- Distinguished, Legendary Costume – 1,400 Credits
- Eternal, Legendary Costume – 1,400 Credits
Hulk
- Hulk 007, Uncommon Plaque – 100 Credits
- Hulk 015, Uncommon Plaque – 100 Credits
- Hulk 004, Uncommon Plaque – 100 Credits
- Glasses, Epic Emote – 500 Credits
- Cabana, legendary costume – 1,400 Credits
- In great form, epic costume – 900 Credits
- Palm Springs, Legendary Costume – 1,400 Credits
- Smell, Legendary Emote – 1,000 Credits
Ms. Marvel
- Ms. Marvel 061, Uncommon Plaque – 100 Credits
- Ms. Marvel 038, Uncommon Plaque – 100 Credits
- Ms. Marvel 060, Uncommon Plaque – 100 Credits
- Back, rare emote – 250 Credits
- Avalanche Epic Costume – 900 Credits
- Advanced, Epic Costume – 900 Credits
- Rauca, legendary costume – 1,400 Credits
We remind you that through the Challenge Cards, or small Season Passes linked to individual heroes, you can unlock other extra costumes and get additional Credits.
