Marvel's Avengers: All skins, emotes and emblems for sale in the beta

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Thanks to the opening of the servers of the beta of Marvel's Avengers on PlayStation 4 it was possible to get an idea of ​​how the shop, where players will be able to purchase costumes, emotes and emblems for customizing their profile and heroes.

Supplied to all players have been given 3,450 Credits, so that you can buy up to two legendary skins or more less rare costumes, which however will not be transferred to the final version of the game.

Here are all the items available for purchase:

Black Widow

Black Widow 009, Uncommon Plaque – 100 Credits

Black Widow 011, Uncommon Plaque – 100 Credits

Black Widow 010, Uncommon Plaque – 100 Credits

Try Shooting, Rare Emote – 500 Credits

Luna Rossa, rare costume – 700 Credits

Intrinsic Fear, Epic Costume – 900 Credits

Agent, Epic Costume – 900 Credits

Ashen Wanderer, legendary costume – 1,400 Credits

Iron Man

Iron Man 002, Uncommon Plaque – 100 Credits

Iron Man 012, Uncommon Plaque – 100 Credits

Iron Man 010, Uncommon Plaque – 100 Credits

Light Show, Epic Emote – 500 Credits

Chroma Lux, Epic Costume – 900 Credits

Distinguished, Legendary Costume – 1,400 Credits

Eternal, Legendary Costume – 1,400 Credits

Hulk

Hulk 007, Uncommon Plaque – 100 Credits

Hulk 015, Uncommon Plaque – 100 Credits

Hulk 004, Uncommon Plaque – 100 Credits

Glasses, Epic Emote – 500 Credits

Cabana, legendary costume – 1,400 Credits

In great form, epic costume – 900 Credits

Palm Springs, Legendary Costume – 1,400 Credits

Smell, Legendary Emote – 1,000 Credits

Ms. Marvel

Ms. Marvel 061, Uncommon Plaque – 100 Credits

Ms. Marvel 038, Uncommon Plaque – 100 Credits

Ms. Marvel 060, Uncommon Plaque – 100 Credits

Back, rare emote – 250 Credits

Avalanche Epic Costume – 900 Credits

Advanced, Epic Costume – 900 Credits

Rauca, legendary costume – 1,400 Credits

We remind you that through the Challenge Cards, or small Season Passes linked to individual heroes, you can unlock other extra costumes and get additional Credits.

Have you already taken a look at our special video dedicated to the history of the Hulk?