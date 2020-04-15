Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. date its last season with poster and teaser

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Serie Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. It has been the one that has best endured on television after a wave of cancellations that shook the brand's television universe. He is now approaching his final season to conclude a long journey.

With this poster ABC prepares us for the premiere of the final season on May 27, at which time Agent Coulson and his team will begin their mission located in 1931 after a time travel that does not seem to be going to be the only one we see in these 13 new episodes.

Will you accept this mission? Watch the premiere of Marvel's #AgentsofSHIELD Wednesday, May 27 on ABC. pic.twitter.com/L6SWMq4C6b – Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (@AgentsofSHIELD) April 14, 2020

This new video preview has also been published that does not really reveal anything but that serves to put us in the face of an outcome that still seems a little distant but that will at least come, which is much more than other series of Marvel who fell by the wayside.

In this seventh and final season we will again have Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson, Ming-Na Wen as Agent Melinda May, Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson, Elizabeth Henstridge as Agent Jemma Simmons, Iain De Caestecker as Agent Leopold Fitz, Henry Simmons as Director Alphonso “Mack” MacKenzie, Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez and Jeff Ward as Deke Shaw.

The series has a whole legion of followers behind that have had to go through deaths, resurrections, various dramas and now even time travel. It has been quite a bumpy ride for these agents who have even come to connect with the UCM at some point and this may not be the last ABC series for Marvel that we see.