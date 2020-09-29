Marvel’s 616, the trailer for the Disney + series is a dive into the relationship between Marvel and fans

They’re comics, but they’re not “just comics”: and no, we’re not just referring to the fact that Marvel has now extended its domain to any branch of entertainment. The discourse is decidedly more complex and involves what has been our pop culture for more than half a century.

Yes, because the empire set up by Stan Lee has become part of our life in many ways, tangible or not: this is precisely the discourse on which it rests. Marvel’s 616, the new Disney + docu-series that aims to explain the complex relationship between Marvel and … The world.

“The Marvel Universe is the world you see outside your windows, people have to find characters in he can identify with“explains in the trailer of the show the writer and editor CB Chebulski, quoting one of the sentences of the patron Marvel that best summarizes the Stan Lee thought today.

The first season of the show will land on the streaming platform on November 20 and will consist of 8 episodes, each of which ifocused on a particular aspect of the Marvel Universe, from the relationship with pop culture and fandom to the incredible stories of creators and characters. An unmissable event, therefore, for anyone who wants to deepen the universe created by Stan Lee. Speaking of Marvel and Disney: Disney + recently added the Groupwatch feature to watch Marvel and Star Wars movies together.