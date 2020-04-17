Marvel would have met with Joss Whedon to discuss The Fantastic Four at UCM

Share it:

Shortly after it was rumored that actor and director John Krasinski had a meeting with Marvel Studios to discuss the future of the UCMNow it is the same with Joss Whedon, who directed the first Avengers movie and also Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Former Collider collaborator and AMC Theater editor John Campea told his YouTube show that Whedon has been meeting with Marvel Studios for what could have been a casual chat or brainstorm about future projects.

The possibility that it is one of the names that are shuffled to direct the entrance of The Fantastic 4 in the UCM is valued, although many of the veteran readers of Marvel believe that he would do better with the X-Men for the fantastic work he did in the Astonishing X-Men comic series, where he wrote the third volume.

It has been mentioned on several occasions that Whedon's relationship with Marvel Studios was not at its best after what happened with the disappointing sequel to The Avengers, although it is true that both entities may have turned the page and are evaluating re-teaming facing a new project.

For now this is just another rumor that adds to a long list while Marvel Studios continues to desasapland its master plan to extend the UCM beyond a Phase 4 that is already fully configured and that should be giving us great stories in the coming years .

We even know some projects that we already located in Phase 5 such as Blade, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Captain Marvel 2 and more projects that do not seem to be part of the current list of movies with a release date set for what remains of year and much beyond.