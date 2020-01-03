Marvel will not have trans characters "shortly"

Share it:

Despite the latest reports, it seems that the head of Marvel Studios, Kevin FeigeFor now, he has no intention of adding a trans character in any of the upcoming MCU films. As reported VarietyFeige responded to this while participating in a series of conferences for the New York Film Academy in Los Angeles last December.

Although this fact may disappoint all LGTBI Marvel fans, what the filmmaker says is that soon we can see gay characters in a new company tape: "And very soon. It will be in a movie we are shooting right now ". At the time of these statements, the only MCU film in production was 'The Eternal'by Chloe Zhao, a tape that has already been confirmed that will have his first gay character, "married and with family", data that Feige assured 'Good Morning America'while I was at the D23 Expo in Anaheim.

An openly gay superhero will undoubtedly be an important milestone in Hollywood, which to date has avoided putting any LGTBI character in front of an important movie based on a comic. Recently, 'Star Wars: the rise of Skywalker' he got enough recriminations for presenting in a rather scarce and bad way the first kiss of two people of the same sex in a 'Star Wars' movie, which they could have done better. But it seems that Feige will compensate for this space saga error, because he has already commented that the gay character in 'The Eternal' will play a much more significant role in the film.